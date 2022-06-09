On Thursday, during a hearing in the chamber, Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the January 6 Committee for failing to prepare appropriately for the safety and security of the Nation’s Capitol in 2020.
During a roughly 3-minute speech from the House floor, Nehls referred to an internal intelligence briefing from January 3, 2020, in which federal intelligence agents warned of the impending violence and possible protests that would occur just three days later.
“Congress itself is the target” as a “worry-some call for violence” has been identified, and a “possibility that protestors may be inclined to become violent,” he read from the briefing. The briefing said that there was concern the day’s events would attract “white supremacists” and “militia members,” who, the memo said, “actively promote violence.”
Ultimately it conveyed the day’s events may lead to a “significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike.”
The stark warning was issued just days before the January 6 riots at the capitol; a notice shared with the […]
