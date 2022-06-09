Smithsburg, MD – A Maryland state trooper shot an “active shooter” on Thursday afternoon after he shot and killed multiple people inside a manufacturing plant in western Maryland and part of the gunfight was captured on video.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of an active shooter at Columbia Machine, located in the 12900 block of Bikle Road, at about 2:30 p.m. on June 9, WRC reported.

The sheriff’s department said a Maryland State Police trooper engaged the suspect in a gunfight and killed him. WRC reported there were “multiple fatalities” at the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Part of the gunfight was captured on cell phone video and posted to social media by a witness. #BREAKING : Active shooter in Smithsburg, Maryland Right now multiple authorities are responding to a Active shooting With Multiple Victims Injured and several people dead At A Business in Smithsburg, Maryland With multiple reports of guns shots pic.twitter.com/oeO7GG180o — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2022 The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No information regarding his identity or medical condition has been released, WRC reported.

Officials said the state trooper […]