As more former Democrats and leftists come to their senses and realize the destruction inherent in the utopian ideas modern progressives espouse, the WalkAway movement continues to grow. Today, we have Brandon Straka, founder of the movement, on our show to discuss future plans.

Brandon and his team are working on a social network for members, a brilliant idea that will prevent them from being beholden to Big Tech. He also discussed the most pressing need – an event he and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are holding on Saturday. Those who can attend should visit Brandon’s site for tickets.

Straka, Lake, and others have been accused by some Republicans of not really being good for the party since they were Democrats in the past. I’ll assume these same people also didn’t support Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, or many of the others who walked away from the Democrat Party and became essential pieces of America’s past, present, and future.

Republicans and conservatives need all the help we can get. It’s good to see patriotic Americans who may have been Democrats in the past realize that the best thing for America is to vote America First.

