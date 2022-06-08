A would-be assassin armed with at least one firearm, a knife, and pepper spray was arrested early Wednesday morning near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. The man claimed he was there to kill the Justice in response to the leaked draft majority decision about Roe v. Wade.

According to the Washington Post:

A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The man, described as being in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said. The man apparently did not make it onto Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County but was stopped on a nearby street, these people said.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates that the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, these people said.

The man was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. today, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” McCabe said. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

Tensions have been high across the country following the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion that would reverse Roe v. Wade and turn the question of abortions back to the states. According to Daily Wire:

Following the leak of the draft opinion, conservative activists and legal experts had called for the Supreme Court to release its decision on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Additionally, a May 13 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo obtained by Axios revealed that government officials are investigating threats to the justices, the clerks, to places of worship, and to abortion clinics.

These threats “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” the memo said.

Axios reported that the memo attempts to link the pro-life movement to white supremacy, highlighting pro-life violence in the past. But the memo emphasizes that the extremist acts might come from pro-abortion individuals.

“The mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism, use of strong rhetoric, or generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity and is constitutionally protected,” the memo adds, according to Axios.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.