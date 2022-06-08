Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Holds Daily White House Briefing Actor Matthew McConaughey told Fox News during an interview on Tuesday night that Democrats want “the whole loaf” when it comes to restricting the Second Amendment rights of U.S. citizens, but that they are willing to just “take a slice” this time.

McConaughey made the remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier after he spoke at the White House press briefing earlier in the day.

During the interview, McConaughey, who has previously mulled running to become the governor of Texas, responded to a question about whether he had political ambitions by saying, “I am not running for political office.”

McConaughey claimed that this time would be different in terms of getting something done politically to prevent the next tragedy, even though Second Amendment experts like Dana Loesch noted that he was just “repeating every studied and proven non-solution the gun control lobby has ever proposed but he’s wrapping it in a veneer of friendly Texas drawl.”

“But the consensus word that I’m hearing and phrase is that this time is different, that there is some more momentum, that, on the Right, there are some things that they’re willing not staunchly say no […]