A pro-life pregnancy center was firebombed near Buffalo, New York.
CompassCare says the building was heavily damaged by arsonists.
“The building was firebombed,” the Christian ministry said in a statement. “The windows in the reception room and nurses’ office were broken and fires lit. Graffiti on the building left by the arsonists refers to the abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge reading, ‘Jane Was Here.’
CompassCare says the group had previously taken responsibility for a firebombing of a pro-life organization in Madison, Wisconsin in May.
The organization vowed more of the same in other states as the Supreme Court Decision reversing Roe v. Wade nears and have been promoting to their followers what they have dubbed a “Night of Rage,” they alleged.“This is the pro-abortion ‘Kristallnacht.’ Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die,” CompassCare chief executive officer Jim Harden said. “I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? […]
