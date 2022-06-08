Victories on the voter-fraud-front have been hard to come by for conservatives in recent years. We can see the left cheating. We can file our complaints. But it seems most of the time our concerns are disregarded. But every now and then, a Democrat pops up whose crimes are so egregious they’re impossible to ignore.

In ultra-corrupt Democrat hellhole Philadelphia, such a criminal is former Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers. According to NBC Philadelphia:

Federal prosecutors said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction.

Messages seeking comment were left for his defense lawyers listed on the online docket.

In a sentencing memo dated Friday, federal prosecutors said his “criminal efforts were generally, although not exclusively, directed at securing election victories for local judicial candidates running for Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas or Municipal Court who had employed Myers as a ‘political consultant.’”

Myers was expelled from Congress in 1980 after being caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation.

Prosecutors said Myers, 79, admitted he bribed a judge of elections to add votes for his chosen candidates, including clients who were running for judicial offices. The bribes were hundreds or thousands of dollars.

He also conspired with another elections judge to tell voters on election days which candidates they should vote for, candidates that Myers had selected, and the now former judge cast fraudulent votes for people who did not appear at the polls.

The important takeaway here is that even known scoundrels are willing to stick their necks out for voter fraud. Why? Because they believe they’ll be protected by the judiciary, district attorneys, and corporate media. This is why people like Ozzie Myers are so bold. They think they’re untouchable.