In case you were still under the illusion that we don’t live in a multi-tier-justice society, one need only look at Democrat elitist Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. DUI charges against him were dropped today, and that’s not all that demonstrated his privilege.
As Congresswoman Lauren Boebert noted, “Paul Pelosi’s DUI charges have been dropped. Is anyone really surprised?”
Paul Pelosi's DUI charges have been dropped.
Is anyone really surprised?
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 8, 2022
Chuck Callesto reported on the mysterious disappearance of evidence that could be used against Pelosi, including his mugshot. EVERYONE’s mugshot gets leaked to the press, but for Pelosi, even TMZ and Fox News were unsuccessful at securing it.
BREAKING REPORT: California Highway Patrol DENIES having dashcam / body cam footage and MUGSHOT of Paul Pelosi following DUI CRASH, refuses WRITTEN REQUEST FROM FOX NEWS – then HANGS UP on network following a phone request for the same information…
Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t listen to Dr. Zev Zelenko about Covid-19. Don’t be a Cuomo. Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals come highly recommended by many doctors.
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 6, 2022
Meanwhile, @SeanJoseph19 noted that the hysteria over “gun violence” by the left is hypocritical when Democrat elites like Pelosi get away with committing a far more dangerous crime in terms of sheer volume of children killed:
DUI Charges against Paul Pelosi have been dropped.
- 2,300 children killed by drunk drivers (2001-2010)
- 173 people (kids & adults) killed by AR-15s (2007-2017)
Will Congress take his car away?
There were so many angered patriots on social media today when the news broke that we couldn’t possibly even list a substantial sampling that did it justice. Needless to say, the sheer privilege of being married to a powerful Democrat supersedes all decency while subverting law and order.
