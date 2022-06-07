The family of the man who admitted Jeffrey Epstein into Bill Clinton’s White House seven times has blocked the release of the files detailing his death scene. Top Clinton advisor Mark Middleton died by suicide at the age of 59 on May 7, in Perry County, Arkansas.
Middleton was former President Bill Clinton’s special advisor and was the man who admitted pervert Jeffrey Epstein to the White House seven of the 17 times (at least) Jeffrey visited the White House.
Middleton had two children and lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. He shot himself at the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, 30 miles away from his house.
Middleton’s father Larry and his widow Rhea want the photos and “other illustrative content” about his death sealed because they want to stop “unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.”
“The investigation is still open. I can’t say anything more,” Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery said.
Sheriff Montgomery said earlier: “I don’t know the man, and I don’t why he picked our county or picked that location to commit suicide. To our knowledge, he had never been there before, and we have no record of him being there before.“He died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest. He found a tree and […]
