Everything from straw man arguments to gaslighting to outright lies are used against those who speak out about the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda and the grooming that’s happening today to kids across the country. To fight this, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to explain why conservatives generally oppose the agenda.
I could care less what 2 consenting adults do sexually, nor do I judge, but when it comes to adults training children sexually, both mentally & physically, I do care. And so do MOST people. We must protect children from child grooming predators & abusers in every way possible.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 6, 2022
Her statement comes on the heels of a demonic display of grooming that took place in Texas over the weekend. Children, including toddlers, were exposed to a “drag show” that even had some of the kids participating with the dancing men dressed as women.
And to say they were “dressed” at all is a stretch.
Drag Queen dances for children in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/uqoFWZMFAT
— Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 4, 2022
This is blatantly wrong. As Greene said, this isn’t about personal choice. What consenting adults do in private is not our concern. But when they’re out there grooming children like this, it’s not only an offense to our moral senses, but also proof that they’re trying to destroy the future of this nation.
As I noted on Twitter:
The LGBTQIA+ agenda is all about “proving” that “God was wrong” and therefore could not be sovereign. This isn’t about equality. It’s about tearing the fabric of faith in this nation.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 6, 2022
I will be covering this more in detail on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Rucker.
Far too many otherwise conscientious parents are ignoring this problem because they’re worried they’ll be labeled a “bigot.” Defending one’s children and those in the community should never be stifled over a false label.
