Once these cardinals are added to the franks of princes of the church, Francis will have stacked the College of Cardinals with 83 of the 132 cardinals who are of voting age. There is no guarantee how these cardinals will vote […]

Rumors of the pope’s pending resignation intensified over the past week after Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals, 16 of whom are under the age of 80 and are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect the successor of Francis.

Increasingly so, Pope Francis has been experiencing mobility problems that have become more and more visible as he has been forced to use a wheelchair on a daily basis for the last month, the Associated Press reported .

Italian and Catholic media alike have been rife with unsubstantiated speculation over whether the 85-year-old pope might be planning to follow in the steps of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

Pope Francis recently fueled speculation of his potential retirement by announcing that he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August to participate in a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs to resign his post prior to Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation in 2013.

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

Yes, We Need Your Help

I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…

When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.

Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.

The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

We currently operate:

I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.

For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.