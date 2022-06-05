Like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is a RINO. Like McConnell, McCarthy is a “fair-weather friend” to President Trump. Like McConnell, McCarthy is a leader in the Republican wing of The Swamp, the Uniparty, the Establishment, or whatever else you want to call it.

But unlike McConnell, McCarthy continues to get undeserved support from Trump. The latest is the most important one, a coveted official endorsement. As Twitter user Stacy Rae concluded, we’re screwed:

It’s clear that Trump, likely on the recommendation of the same advisors who told him to back globalist Dr. Mehmet Oz, is playing the political games of GOP power-brokering. He is the de facto leader of the GOP (despite McCarthy thinking it’s him), but his status as clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president is being challenged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Is this why he is making moves that are unpopular with his base but beneficial to those in the Establishment?

With a near certainty, yes.

But many of his biggest supporters believe it would behoove him to focus on their wishes and the push for the America First agenda. They want him to be “Ultra MAGA,” as Democrats like to label us, and recent endorsements combined with his ongoing push to promote the Covid vaccines has raised some eyebrows. According to very pro-Trump outlet 100% Fed Up:

Yesterday, President Trump may have cemented his position as the kingmaker of the Republican Party after Dave McCormick conceded in the Pennsylvania Senate Primary, making Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz the nominee.

Oz’s victory brings Trump’s success rate for primary endorsements up to 93% for the 2022 primaries. President Trump followed up on Oz’s big win by endorsing Blake Masters for the Arizona Senate primary, a move that most of his core supporters applauded.

In a move that confused and angered many of the President’s supporters, he endorsed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

The official statement says that McCarthy is an ‘outstanding representative’ for the people of California and a ‘tireless advocate’ for the people in his district.

In April, McCarthy was accused of privately attacking Trump after the unrest at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6th. McCarthy reportedly said that he ‘had it’ with President Trump and planned to pressure him to resign. He denies ever saying that he wanted Trump to resign, but the New York Times published a recording of him saying exactly that.

Here’s a reminder of McCarthy’s duplicitous nature:

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Tucker Carlson Calling Out Democrat Party Puppet @GOPLeader "In a phone call reported today by the NYT, Congressman Kevin McCarthy told his close friend Liz Cheney that he hoped the social media companies would censor MORE Conservative Republicans in Congress." pic.twitter.com/HRQMzaVva5 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 27, 2022

I still support Donald Trump, but I have been scratching my head more and more lately. The McCarthy endorsement is politically expedient, but he can only rub his base the wrong way so often before we seek another.

