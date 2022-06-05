Like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is a RINO. Like McConnell, McCarthy is a “fair-weather friend” to President Trump. Like McConnell, McCarthy is a leader in the Republican wing of The Swamp, the Uniparty, the Establishment, or whatever else you want to call it.
But unlike McConnell, McCarthy continues to get undeserved support from Trump. The latest is the most important one, a coveted official endorsement. As Twitter user Stacy Rae concluded, we’re screwed:
We’re screwed. pic.twitter.com/TPDZNVJRA6
— Stacy Rae 🇺🇸 (@stacyhrae) June 5, 2022
It’s clear that Trump, likely on the recommendation of the same advisors who told him to back globalist Dr. Mehmet Oz, is playing the political games of GOP power-brokering. He is the de facto leader of the GOP (despite McCarthy thinking it’s him), but his status as clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president is being challenged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Is this why he is making moves that are unpopular with his base but beneficial to those in the Establishment?
With a near certainty, yes.
Calories = Survival. Buy 364,720 Calories of delicious food today. Heck, buy two.
But many of his biggest supporters believe it would behoove him to focus on their wishes and the push for the America First agenda. They want him to be “Ultra MAGA,” as Democrats like to label us, and recent endorsements combined with his ongoing push to promote the Covid vaccines has raised some eyebrows. According to very pro-Trump outlet 100% Fed Up:
Yesterday, President Trump may have cemented his position as the kingmaker of the Republican Party after Dave McCormick conceded in the Pennsylvania Senate Primary, making Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz the nominee.
Oz’s victory brings Trump’s success rate for primary endorsements up to 93% for the 2022 primaries. President Trump followed up on Oz’s big win by endorsing Blake Masters for the Arizona Senate primary, a move that most of his core supporters applauded.
In a move that confused and angered many of the President’s supporters, he endorsed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) for re-election in the 2022 midterms.
The official statement says that McCarthy is an ‘outstanding representative’ for the people of California and a ‘tireless advocate’ for the people in his district.
In April, McCarthy was accused of privately attacking Trump after the unrest at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6th. McCarthy reportedly said that he ‘had it’ with President Trump and planned to pressure him to resign. He denies ever saying that he wanted Trump to resign, but the New York Times published a recording of him saying exactly that.
Here’s a reminder of McCarthy’s duplicitous nature:
🚨🚨🚨🚨
Tucker Carlson Calling Out Democrat Party Puppet @GOPLeader
"In a phone call reported today by the NYT, Congressman Kevin McCarthy told his close friend Liz Cheney that he hoped the social media companies would censor MORE Conservative Republicans in Congress." pic.twitter.com/HRQMzaVva5
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 27, 2022
I still support Donald Trump, but I have been scratching my head more and more lately. The McCarthy endorsement is politically expedient, but he can only rub his base the wrong way so often before we seek another.
Why is MyPillow our oldest sponsor? Because we only accept sponsorship from proven America First patriots. Support Mike Lindell and me by using promo code “JDR.” God Bless America.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker