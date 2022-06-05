The worst part of the pandemic is not the virus, but the misinformation coming from the WHO, CDC, FDA and Biden Regime. The regurgitation of haphazard guessing and conspiracy theories based on zero science has created the most dangerous kind of pandemic – an infodemic. First, we were told by Nancy Pelosi that it was perfectly safe to wander around in big crowds in Chinatown, San Francisco, and this was at the beginning of the infodemic. Cruise boats landed on our west coast, full of infected people who had visited China, and were purposely released, without quarantine or even testing, to spread COVID across the United States.
Then came the mad, mad rush to get “vaccinated” with unapproved, unsafe, ineffective “clot shot” jabs that the CDC assured with their favorite infodemic lie were “safe and effective.” Everyone was told if the majority of Americans just got these injections, the COVID “curve” would be flattened. Sure.
Then the CDC and FDA goons lied some more when that misinformation got exposed, and said, well, the “vaccines” won’t stop anyone from getting the virus, and they won’t stop anyone from spreading the virus, but they’ll stop you from catching a bad case of the virus. Another misinformation fear-and-loathing propaganda campaign spread across all MSM, the most contagious and dangerous infodemic ever “released.”
Gender-fluid gay-pox is coming, run for your lives!
Now it’s time to run for your lives because — monkeypox! It’s like AIDS mixed with chickenpox, and it’s the WHO (World Health-Crushing Organization) wants you to know that it’s NOT a gay disease, just because men who have sexual encounters with other men who had intimate encounters (probably anal sex) with monkeys, and then attended orgies, are the only people who have it right now.
Why is MyPillow our oldest sponsor? Because we only accept sponsorship from proven America First patriots. Support Mike Lindell and me by using promo code “JDR.” God Bless America.
Still, the US government and CDC are buying millions of monkeypox vaccines (that don’t really exist because there’s no cure for it yet), and also claim the smallpox vaccine provides 85 percent protection against gay-pox. Again, misinformation is being spread like wildfire, and not by independent media or a bunch of anti-allopathic social media trolls, but by the WHO, CDC and FDA.
Now, the WHO claims people should NOT change their plans to attend gay pride celebrations over monkeypox concerns and outbreaks, even though they say it can be transmitted through clothing. Wait, what? Meanwhile, gay men download apps (hookup apps) at these events to geo-locate where other gay men are around them who are horny and want to go into bathrooms and perform sex acts on each other.
Still, the WHO says go to the parade and don’t worry about spreading COVID or monkeypox, because the WHO is trying to takeover the world and control everyone’s actions forever, and the only way to do that is to spread disease, then force-inject everyone with deadly, population-reduction blood-clot-shots.
Misinformation, disinformation and the infodemic that’s more contagious than Wuhan Coronavirus and Monkeypox put together
Want to catch a deadly infodemic virus that can kill you faster than a animal virus given gain of function ability in a lab? Just listen to the infodemic of misinformation handed down by the CDC, FDA and WHO. They want everyone to attend gay super-spreader events (pun intended) without a mask, and hug as many gay dudes as possible as a message of solidarity in the new communist Amerika. In fact, take a cruise boat over to Europe and West Africa, hug the monkeys and go to orgies, and then come back to America and get an emergency-use-only monkeypox vaccine and you’ll be good to go, according to the monkeypox infodemic.
The formula for a Bill Gates, Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci ponzi-scheme plandemic is to tell everyone to not worry about anything, just go out and party and shop and hug and screw, and we’ll all be just fine. Then, after millions of people catch anything, from a head cold to the flu, test them all “positive” with fake and falsified PCR tests, and rush them to the closest gene therapy jab outlet.
Here’s some excellent infodemic (propaganda) advice straight from the super-spreaders at the WHO:
“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. ”
and… “stigmatising people because of a disease is never ok. Anyone can get or pass on monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality.”
It’s all just psychological terrorism spread infodemic style. Maybe Nancy Pelosi should head back out to Chinatown and head up a gay-intravenous-drug-user parade while declaring, “See, there’s nothing to worry about!” Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “emergency only” vaccines that spread Wuhan Coronavirus and Monkeypox and offer zero protection against them.
When preparing for societal collapse, don’t forget the water!
Sources for this article include:
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn