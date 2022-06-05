Though Peter Selby was convicted of crimes at trial and sentenced to 14 months of incarceration, he will avoid prison or jail altogether thanks to him “identifying” as a transgender woman. Despite the judge’s admission at sentencing that Selby’s conviction proved “just how deviant [his] sexual desires are,” he was let off the hook because of his transgenderism, with the […]

According to local media reports, Selby confessed his guilt to police immediately upon their search of his home for the materials, claiming that his addiction to adult pornography had “morphed” into pedophilia.

68-year-old convicted pedophile Peter Selby , of the UK, was found with over 125,000 images and videos of child sex abuse stored on various electronic devices, some depicting children as young as 3-years-old. Among the child pornography found in the home of transgender pedophile Peter Selby was 2,400 images and videos of children classified by UK authorities as “Category A,” meaning they depicted “penetrative sexual activity, bestiality, and/or sexual sadism.”

A biological male British pedophile who identifies as a transgender woman has avoided punishment after the judge overseeing his case ruled that sending him to prison would make it too difficult to “cope” with the “anxiety” surrounding his transgenderism.

