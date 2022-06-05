CISA released its much-anticipated report on Dominion Voting Machines on Friday afternoon before the weekend.
One week ago, CNN admitted that Dominion Voting Machine Software has flaws that can be exploited.
Federal authorities finally admitted to this truth a week ago during the long holiday weekend.
The same officials who did not inspect the machines after the 2020 election told CNN that there is no evidence that the machines were tampered with… even though they never inspected the machines.
TheCISA report shows that software could be leveraged by an attacker to gain elevated privileges and to install malicious code.In May the Missouri Senate passed HB1878 that bans drop boxes, ballot harvesting and Zuckerbucks. The law also requires a photo ID for voting.In response to this news, Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft released a statement Friday on the vulnerabilities of Dominion Voting Systems.Via SOS.MO.gov : Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft today acknowledged the recent release of a disclosed document issued by CISA (Cybersecurity and […]
