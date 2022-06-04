NBC News, not known as a pro-Putin media outlet, published this bombshell this week : It was an attention-grabbing assertion that made headlines around the world: U.S. officials said they had indications suggesting Russia might be preparing to use chemical agents in Ukraine . President Joe Biden later said it publicly. But three U.S. officials told NBC News this week there is no evidence Russia has brought any chemical weapons near Ukraine . They said the U.S. released the information to deter Russia from using the banned munitions. TRENDING: FBI Arrests Trump Advisor Dr. Peter Navarro at DC-Area Airport One Day After He Vowed to Help Republicans Impeach Joe Biden It’s one of a string of examples of the Biden administration’s breaking with recent precedent by deploying declassified intelligence as part of an information war against Russia. The administration has […]

Told you so. The U.S. and NATO have been lying about what is actually taking place on the ground in Ukraine. For those not familiar with my early writings on the actual situation, go back a look at my previous articles written in March– Is Russia on the Ropes in Ukraine? and Update on the Military Situation in Ukraine .

