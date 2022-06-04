Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out the Department of Justice to release Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. Musk posted a meme that said ‘Things I’ll never see in my life’ with pictures of a fire-breathing dragon, a dinosaur, a unicorn, and the Epstein/Maxwell client list.

Musk added the caption: “Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd?”

A Twitter user posted a picture of Musk with Maxwell to which Musk replied: “Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should ask them why they invited her.

“The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange…”

This is not the first time Musk has demanded answers about the ‘missing’ client list. Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd? pic.twitter.com/JEK4TErABB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022 A Twitter user asked him: “It says it all that we heard more about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock than we heard about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. It is also “interesting” that […]