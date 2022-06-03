While most in alternative media and a handful in conservative media have been talking about the World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the follow-up meeting is the one that interests me the most. The Bilderberg Group began their annual meeting today, and you won’t hear much about it.
The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the Director of the NSC, the VP of Facebook, the King of Holland and the Secretary General of NATO are all secretly meeting right now behind closed doors in DC.
It's called Bilderberg, & not a single major media outlet has reported on it.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 2, 2022
Their agenda is loaded with standard globalist priorities, but the difference between what was discussed at Davos and what’s currently being discussed in Washington DC is that Davos was public. The Bilderberg Meeting is completely private with very strict security measures in place to make sure nothing leaks.
Here’s this year’s agenda:
- Geopolitical Realignments
- NATO Challenges
- China
- Indo-Pacific Realignment
- Sino-US Tech Competition
- Russia
- Continuity of Government and the Economy
- Disruption of the Global Financial System
- Disinformation
- Energy Security and Sustainability
- Post Pandemic Health
- Fragmentation of Democratic Societies
- Trade and Deglobalisation
- Ukraine
Every year, between 120-150 leaders in politics, academia, business, and journalism meet behind closed doors to discuss how to make things “better.” But a quick look at some of the participants tells us it’s very likely not something that we want happening. There may be nothing we can do to stop it, but we need to get the word out that it’s even happening.
Here are some noteworthy names in attendance right now:
- Audrey Azoulay, Director-General, UNESCO
- José Manuel Barroso, Chairman, Goldman Sachs International LLC
- Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
- William J. Burns, Director, CIA
- Tarun Chhabra, Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council
- Bernard Émié,, Director General, Ministry of the Armed Forces
- Henry A. Kissinger, Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
- Yann LeCun, Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Facebook, Inc.
- Mark Little, President and CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.
- Bernard Looney, CEO, BP plc
- Martin Lundstedt, CEO and President, Volvo Group
- Tobias Lütke, CEO, Shopify
- Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
- Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister
- Eric E. Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman, Google LLC
- Kevin Scott, CTO, Microsoft Corporation
- Kyrsten Sinema, Senator
- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General, NATO
- Jake Sullivan, Director, National Security Council
- Peter Thiel, President, Thiel Capital LLC
WEF is for the purpose of announcing the public-facing plan and seeing reactions. They throw everything against the wall and monitor what is said about their evil proposals.Bilderberg is about receiving the message and addressing the data collected. They look at public and media sentiment and then determine how to act. It’s yearly for a reason: they need to see what’s changed in the way the public feels from one year to the next.
On today’s episode of JD Rucker Live, I’m covering this issue as well as why I’m already done with Pride Month on day two.
