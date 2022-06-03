While most in alternative media and a handful in conservative media have been talking about the World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the follow-up meeting is the one that interests me the most. The Bilderberg Group began their annual meeting today, and you won’t hear much about it.

The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the Director of the NSC, the VP of Facebook, the King of Holland and the Secretary General of NATO are all secretly meeting right now behind closed doors in DC. It's called Bilderberg, & not a single major media outlet has reported on it. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 2, 2022

Their agenda is loaded with standard globalist priorities, but the difference between what was discussed at Davos and what’s currently being discussed in Washington DC is that Davos was public. The Bilderberg Meeting is completely private with very strict security measures in place to make sure nothing leaks.

Here’s this year’s agenda:

Geopolitical Realignments NATO Challenges China Indo-Pacific Realignment Sino-US Tech Competition Russia Continuity of Government and the Economy Disruption of the Global Financial System Disinformation Energy Security and Sustainability Post Pandemic Health Fragmentation of Democratic Societies Trade and Deglobalisation Ukraine

Every year, between 120-150 leaders in politics, academia, business, and journalism meet behind closed doors to discuss how to make things “better.” But a quick look at some of the participants tells us it’s very likely not something that we want happening. There may be nothing we can do to stop it, but we need to get the word out that it’s even happening.

Here are some noteworthy names in attendance right now:

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General, UNESCO

José Manuel Barroso, Chairman, Goldman Sachs International LLC

Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

William J. Burns, Director, CIA

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council

Bernard Émié,, Director General, Ministry of the Armed Forces

Henry A. Kissinger, Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Yann LeCun, Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Facebook, Inc.

Mark Little, President and CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.

Bernard Looney, CEO, BP plc

Martin Lundstedt, CEO and President, Volvo Group

Tobias Lütke, CEO, Shopify

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister

Eric E. Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman, Google LLC

Kevin Scott, CTO, Microsoft Corporation

Kyrsten Sinema, Senator

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General, NATO

Jake Sullivan, Director, National Security Council

Peter Thiel, President, Thiel Capital LLC

WEF is for the purpose of announcing the public-facing plan and seeing reactions. They throw everything against the wall and monitor what is said about their evil proposals.Bilderberg is about receiving the message and addressing the data collected. They look at public and media sentiment and then determine how to act. It’s yearly for a reason: they need to see what’s changed in the way the public feels from one year to the next.

