(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File) As if we needed even more proof that the United Nations is a hypocritical cartoon, pariah-state North Korea, under U.N. sanctions for feverishly pursuing a ballistic nuclear weapons program, has taken over the rotating presidency of the U.N.’s Conference on Disarmament. Can you spell hypocrisy?
Before we get into the irony of this idiocy, a short explanation of how the above came about.
As reported by the Washington Post on Friday, all member states get a turn at the presidency of the conference. In the past, Western countries, with good reason, have often criticized the rotation, such as when Syria took over the presidency several years ago.
While the presidency is largely symbolic and administrative, the notion of North Korea and its nutjob dictator, Kim Jung Un at the helm of a nuclear disarmament conference illustrates the absolute hypocrisy of the “august” body, much like when Saudi Arabia was elected to the U.N.’s Commission on the Status of Women — a country at the time in which women were not allowed to drive their own cars. Saudi women still must obtain the permission of a male guardian before they can travel outside of the country, work, or […]
