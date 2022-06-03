When it comes to maturity, Democrats have no idea what they believe. They change their talking points faster than a teen girl changes her social media cover photo, especially when it comes to who should be restricted from doing what.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert destroyed three of their most insane age-based talking points in a single Tweet today.
The same Democrats who think 18-year-olds can serve in the military but are too immature to buy guns also want 16-year-olds to vote and 6-years-old to be able to identify as the opposite gender. Make it make sense.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 3, 2022
Democrat policies on guns for soldiers versus guns for citizens is the easy contradiction that many have pointed out during the recent surge in gun control rhetoric. But when you compare it to the other two policies regarding voting age and the ability to pick gender, her case is closed. There’s no need for another Tweet on the subject. We should all just retweet her and let the debates be done.
