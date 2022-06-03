It’s June 2022. In a handful of months, Americans will be voting in the midterms, and several issues continue to dominate headlines. Inflation , crime, foreign policy blunders , and the baby formula crisis are only a few of the latest. And while Biden’s White House has managed to bungle everything, often making matters worse, it would seem the people who surround him simply cannot seem to get it together to make anything that could remotely be called a positive change.

According to CNN , of all outlets, the White House is rife with fighting between the inner and outer circle of aides–the different sects being notably marked by a drastic age difference between those close to the president who are decades older than many of those making up the outer circles. It must be pretty horrible if CNN is taking notice and even worse for them to put it into print! As they put it, “there’s a divide between most of the White House staff and the inner circle who have been around Biden for longer than most of the rest of that staff has been alive.”

Much of the friction comes in the way the two groups see the […]