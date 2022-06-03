It’s June 2022. In a handful of months, Americans will be voting in the midterms, and several issues continue to dominate headlines. Inflation , crime, foreign policy blunders , and the baby formula crisis are only a few of the latest. And while Biden’s White House has managed to bungle everything, often making matters worse, it would seem the people who surround him simply cannot seem to get it together to make anything that could remotely be called a positive change.
According to CNN , of all outlets, the White House is rife with fighting between the inner and outer circle of aides–the different sects being notably marked by a drastic age difference between those close to the president who are decades older than many of those making up the outer circles. It must be pretty horrible if CNN is taking notice and even worse for them to put it into print! As they put it, “there’s a divide between most of the White House staff and the inner circle who have been around Biden for longer than most of the rest of that staff has been alive.”
Much of the friction comes in the way the two groups see the […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker