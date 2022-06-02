Every county in America has some massive plant that a local farmer has grown to record levels—a huge pumpkin, a gargantuan zucchini, whatever—but none so much as this: World’s largest plant discovered in Australia The seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) in Shark Bay, an Australian wilderness area protected as a World Heritage site.

The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) in Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage site, said Elizabeth Sinclair, a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at The University of Western Australia.

That’s about the distance between San Diego and Los Angeles. That’s a long way. I’m not sure how or why a plant gets that big, but I’m not gonna be jumping into the water to ask it. Here’s some video: This thing is apparently some sort of terrifying freak of nature: The plant is so large because it clones itself, creating genetically identical […]