The radical left wants everything to be able LGBTQIA+ issues. I know it’s “Pride Month” but let’s face the facts. EVERY month has become some sort of tribute to the gay, trans, queer, or one of the other 57 gender varieties currently being sloshed around woke society.

Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1980s, decided to sacrifice her iconic character on the altar of LGBTQIA+ supremacy today:

I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

Even if we set aside the absolute weakness of people who need icons in order to cope with life, we should not ignore that celebrities have been preying on these weaknesses for a while now. They crave the attention. Sometimes they crave even more than that; I wouldn’t be shocked if Carter starts backing some LGBTQIA+ product of some sort soon.

Patriots on Twitter weren’t pleased with the actress attempting to make her character, who had no attachment whatsoever to any of the 57 varieties, somehow an icon for the woke movement.

Funny how you never mentioned that when you was doing the role. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 2, 2022

Lasso of truth needed here to uncover the ridiculous virtue signaling by Lynda here. Another 80s hero of ours gone woke. 🙁 https://t.co/0nZJrvCrOV — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2022

"Strong women are actually men" is not the progressive take you seem to think it is https://t.co/S8JyPz4Wpu — Polemology Positions 🇺🇦 (@polemologyfix) June 2, 2022

Mannn, can't they let biological women have anything nice?

FFS https://t.co/QU6BHFJkf2 — Mary P.O.C./V.I.P/W.O.C. (@maryh4751) June 2, 2022

Wonder Woman, a biological woman, is a trans icon because… you’re not paying attention, I guess. Or something. https://t.co/WG6b3N2yBf — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 2, 2022

It’s not the falseness or the disingenuity of Lynda Carter’s post the bugs me the most. It’s the fact that she’s trying to be relevant in a world that has mostly forgotten her. The desperation is unbecoming.