The Washington Post and New York Times were key radical publications that pushed the debunked Trump-Russia collusion hoax during the 2016 campaign and beyond, thereby rigging an election, defaming an American president, and spreading damaging disinformation that divided Americans for years.
And for that, they awarded Pulitzer Prizes. This is the ultimate insult for journalistic malpractice that will forever live in infamy.
Former President Donald Trump recently lashed out after the Durham trial testimony that proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Hillary Clinton had been the mastermind behind it all. Trump exploded at further vindication of his claim that he was spied on.
“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid […]
