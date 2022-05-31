On May 31st, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz addressed the concerns regarding the Biden administration’s attempts to “surrender American sovereignty and American decision making to the World Health Organization,” claiming that pandemic-related responses would no longer be able to be decided on the state or local level if enabled.“The WHO is seeking a new instrument to be able to rapidly effectuate change in the member states to an agreement that they would oversee, that they would staff, and that would limit our flexibility to have decisions like we saw in the state of Florida in the event of a WHO-declared pandemic.“They’re seeking international health regulations and take a listen to how they want to do it. They want an emergency committee to assess health threats and outbreaks and recommend responses. They want a country review mechanism. And they want to expand the power of the WHO to declare really, almost anything, an outbreak, or a pandemic.”The congressman explained that such powers bestowed upon the WHO would make the COVID response seen here stateside seem menial in scale, suggesting that all facets of “American life” would effectively be […]

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

