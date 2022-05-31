Few cities in America have as massive of a homelessness problem as San Francisco. Democrat leadership in the city has continuously used this problem for virtue signaling and budget bloating, all the while doing nothing to actually end the problem. It behooves them to have a homelessness problem so they can justify their virtue signaling and budget bloating. Rinse. Repeat.

But radical leftist Mayor London Breed is finally ready to do something about it, at least for a small subset of the homeless population. While the vast majority of “cisgender” homeless people get the same shaft they’ve grown accustomed to for decades, transgenders among the homeless are getting a government handout.

According to the Bay Area Reporter:

Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced $6.5 million in her proposed budget for a plan to end trans homelessness in San Francisco by 2027. Breed is expected to unveil her proposed two-year budget June 1.

According to a news release from her office, the plan to end trans homelessness will be a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office on Housing and Community Development, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, the Department of Public Health, the Office of Transgender Initiatives, and nonprofit organizations serving transgender and gender-nonconforming people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.

The proposal makes San Francisco the first city in the U.S. to commit to ending homelessness for TGNC people, the mayor’s office stated. The Board of Supervisors amends and approves the mayor’s budget proposal before approving the city’s two-year budget July 1.

This goes along perfectly with the radical left’s unstated goal of achieving ubiquitous LGBTQIA+ supremacy. From the Biden regime down to city councils across the nation in blue cities, transgenderism has been elevated to a higher status than everyone else. This is not about equality, as Mayor Breed’s proposal clearly demonstrates. This is about giving transgender people more of everything at the expense of those who are not.