Photo: Twitter/Leeds United Former Carlisle & York City professional footballer Craig Farrell died at the age of 39, the clubs have announced on Monday.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins announced Farrell’s death on the club’s website .

“I am so sorry to hear this news, Craig was such a likeable young man and I think it’s fair to say we all wanted him to do well when Roddy [Collins] brought him over from Leeds,” Jenkins said. “He impressed everybody with his attitude and he settled quickly, scoring some good goals through his first season with us.”

“I remember him as someone who got his head down and worked hard, and I think we can all agree that 39 is such a young age. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this very sad time,” he added.

TRENDING: “The Truth About January 6th” Documentary to Premiere Exclusively on The Gateway Pundit! Narrated by Political Prisoner Jacob Lang FROM SOLITARY CONFINEMENT! …Exclusive PHOTOS!

Paul David Simpson, currently manager of Carlisle United, also shared his condolences.“This is incredibly sad news. He was a really decent bloke and was a good lad to have in the group,” Simpson said. “I speak on behalf of […]