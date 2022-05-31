Photo: Twitter/Leeds United Former Carlisle & York City professional footballer Craig Farrell died at the age of 39, the clubs have announced on Monday.
Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins announced Farrell’s death on the club’s website .
“I am so sorry to hear this news, Craig was such a likeable young man and I think it’s fair to say we all wanted him to do well when Roddy [Collins] brought him over from Leeds,” Jenkins said. “He impressed everybody with his attitude and he settled quickly, scoring some good goals through his first season with us.”
“I remember him as someone who got his head down and worked hard, and I think we can all agree that 39 is such a young age. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this very sad time,” he added.
TRENDING: “The Truth About January 6th” Documentary to Premiere Exclusively on The Gateway Pundit! Narrated by Political Prisoner Jacob Lang FROM SOLITARY CONFINEMENT! …Exclusive PHOTOS!
Paul David Simpson, currently manager of Carlisle United, also shared his condolences.“This is incredibly sad news. He was a really decent bloke and was a good lad to have in the group,” Simpson said. “I speak on behalf of […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker