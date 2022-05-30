Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling embraced her feminist ideology to the dismay of the woke crowd once again, this time pointing out the dangers being pushed by radical progressives who demand that men claiming to be women should be jailed with actual women.

She shared an article on Twitter and posted this with it:

Vulnerable and traumatised women pay the highest price for luxury beliefs. These are the real world consequences of redefining woman to include the penised. “We feel like we are part of some sick joke. This is a nightmare that we can’t wake up from.”

Vulnerable and traumatised women pay the highest price for luxury beliefs. These are the real world consequences of redefining woman to include the penised. “We feel like we are part of some sick joke. This is a nightmare that we can’t wake up from.”https://t.co/EdM4Sa9qU9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 28, 2022

According to the article on Reduxx:

Whatever they throw at us next, be ready. Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-DTox makes your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

Speaking with Reduxx, incarcerated woman Miseka Diggs explained that the female inmates in EMCFW are “scared to death” of the men. Under the current policy, the men do not need to undergo any surgery, and Diggs asserts that most of the men are not on hormone replacement therapy. She stated that a majority of women incarcerated at EMCFW have past trauma, with many being victims of male violence, and the presence of men in the facility is causing them severe distress.

According to a 2016 report from the Vera Institute of Justice, 86% of incarcerated women have a history of abuse and 77% have a history of experiencing intimate partner violence. Women’s rights advocates have described this situation as a “sexual abuse-to-prison pipeline.”

“It is like you are living in an abusive situation. I have anxiety that I never knew about,” said Diggs. She explained that she had been visiting the mental health services to address the ways in which the presence of violent men in the women’s facility was bringing up her own feelings related to her past.

According to Diggs, women who complain of feeling unsafe are placed in protective custody.

“We can’t express our feelings in fear of being put in protective custody, [which] is like lock-up. If you use the wrong words you will be uprooted and removed from your living quarters. So many women walk around in fear,” Diggs said.

“We feel like we are part of some sick joke. This is a nightmare that we can’t wake up from,” she added. “The women here are traumatized over and over again and it seems as if no one cares about our needs. We feel like second-class citizens with no rights.”

Protecting the unhinged feelings of those with gender dysphoria, whether imagined or intentionally manifested, has caused major issues for women and girls in western nations where the phenomenon has been embraced. Women’s sports have become a mockery with men dominating them regularly. Girls restrooms are not as safe as they once were, as children in Loudoun County school district have learned recently. As for women in jail, being trapped with men is both dangerous and disheartening.

This lunacy must end. Feminists like J.K. Rowling are absolutely right to stand up for the rights and safety of women. But the woke crowd won’t have it. To them, LGBTQIA+ supremacy is all that matters.

Buy precious metals to protect your wealth. Pick your style: JD GoldCo offers options. Our Gold Guy has no frills.