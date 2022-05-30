The timing is not coincidental. A 100-page report on electronic voting systems, by University of Michigan computer scientist J. Alex Halderman, remains under seal in a federal court in Atlanta as an outcome of election integrity lawsuits surrounding the Dominion voting system. That report is rumored to be released soon, perhaps as early as this week. In what appears to be a proactive move to get out ahead of identified voting system irregularities specific to the electronic voting systems, the Dept of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS-CISA), updated the election page on their website [ SEE HERE ] under the “Rumor Control” section. DHS made the update on May 27, 2022 , last week.
The very next day, May 28, 2022 , The Washington Post produces an article [ SEE HERE ] describing an upcoming DHS-CISA 5-page memorandum that is in the process of being sent to the states ahead of a public release.
With the WaPo being the outlet of choice for the intelligence community & security state, it appears they received an advanced copy to help establish an early response effort.
Within The Post article , “ there are nine flaws affecting versions of the machine called […]
