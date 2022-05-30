World Leaders And Dignitaries Arrive For Inaugural Dinner Of Paris Peace Forum China was elected to the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) executive board on Friday, even though the Chinese gave false information to W.H.O. during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, obstructed investigations into the origin of the coronavirus, and persecuted Chinese doctors who tried to raise early warnings about the plague that would ravage the world.
U.N. Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer was astounded and horrified that China could take an executive seat with the United Nations health agency, with no apparent objections from member nations in the free world: BREAKING: � China has just been elected by acclamation to the World Health Organization’s Executive Board. This is the regime that crushed those in Wuhan like Dr. Li Wenliang who courageously tried to warn the world about the coronavirus. A memorial for Dr. Li Wenliang, who was the whistleblower of the Coronavirus, Covid-19, that originated in Wuhan, China, and caused the doctor’s death in that city, is pictured outside the UCLA campus in Westwood, California, on February 15, 2020. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) was a doctor in Wuhan who was brutally silenced by the Chinese Communist Party when he […]
