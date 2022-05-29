It’s crazy how things certain things seem to happen immediately following radical leftists engaging in their woke plans. We’ve seen crime skyrocket in Democrat-run cities that focused on defunding the police instead of protecting citizens. We saw gas prices rise after the Biden regime decided to abandon fossil fuels without a plan to replace them. Now, we’re seeing elite schools suffer because they’re trying to be so “inclusive.”
Lowell High School in ultra-woke San Francisco used to be one of the top schools in the nation. They achieved this by only admitting students who demonstrated knowledge and aptitude at high levels. But they decided to drop merit-based admissions and install a more “equitable” lottery system. The results of the first year are in and they’re only shocking to woke morons who couldn’t foresee that this was a horrible idea.
According to NextShark:
Top SF high school sees record spike in failing grades after dropping merit-based admission system
San Francisco’s Lowell High School, regarded as one of the best in the nation, is seeing a record spike in Ds and Fs among its first batch of students admitted in fall 2021 through a new lottery system instead of its decades-long merit-based admissions.
Of the 620 first-year students admitted through the lottery, nearly one in four (24.4%) received at least one letter grade of D or F in the said semester, according to internal records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. This marks a triple increase from 7.9% in fall 2020 and 7.7% in fall 2019.
Principal Joe Ryan Dominguez attributed the rise in failing grades to “too many variables.” Last month, Dominguez announced his resignation from the school district, citing a lack of “well organized systems, fiscal responsibility and sound instructional practices as the path towards equity.”
The Daily Caller has more:
Elite High School Ended Merit-Based Admissions. It Was A Complete Disaster
Students at San Francisco’s Lowell High School received significantly more failing grades at the end of the fall 2021 semester following the school board’s decision to end merit-based admissions.
The San Francisco Board of Education voted to end merit-based admissions in February 2021 and switched to a lottery-based admission system at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester. Lowell High freshmen admitted through the lottery program received three times the amount of Ds and Fs than those of the previous two years, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.
Nearly 25% of Lowell High’s 620 freshmen students received a D or an F in the fall 2021 semester, according to The Chronicle. Only 7.9% of freshmen in Fall 2020 and 7.7% of freshmen in Fall 2019 received a D or an F.
A woke world of equity means exceptionalism is panned. And instead of learning the obvious lessons here, we expect the woke in San Francisco to double-down and figure out some way to blame the system instead of accepting the truth.
Hattip: Legal Insurrection
