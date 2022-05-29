The Ukraine commander, Serhi Lapko and one of his lieutenants, Vitaliy Khrus, “ retreated with members of their company this week to a hotel away from the front. There, both men spoke to The Washington Post on the record, knowing they could face a court-martial and time in military prison .” Together, Lapko and Khrus describe the essential elements of a fragmented Ukraine fighting force up against a committed Russian military advance.

Both sources of information are starting to position Eastern Ukraine as a lost cause, with the Washington Post giving specific examples of conscripted Ukraine fighters who are abandoning the effort in the donbas region. As noted, “ after three months of war, this company of 120 men is down to 54 because of deaths, injuries and desertions. The volunteers were civilians before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, and they never expected to be dispatched to one of the most dangerous front lines in eastern Ukraine .”

The Associated Press [ HERE ] and more importantly the U.S. Intel Community outlet, the Washington Post [ HERE ], are beginning to change direction in their narration of the war in Ukraine.

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

