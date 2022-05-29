It’s a sad testament to the state of American television media that if you really want to get truthful discussions on controversial topics like LGBTQIA+ supremacy, you have to look abroad. In particular, Sky News in Australia does a great job of lampooning Americans who need to get lampooned. Even Fox News and Newsmax often fail to tackle the truly controversial topics, Tucker Carlson notwithstanding.
In the latest coverage of a “taboo” topic by host Rowan Dean, they turned to Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle as comedians who aren’t willing to fall into the “wokeness” trap. In fact, they’re thriving with their current comedy specials despite the fact they’re saying things that are avoided by most comedians. In particular, they’re going after transgenderism. Watch:
