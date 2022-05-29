If there was any need for further evidence that Marxist, woke Pope Francis is the most radical leftist head of the Catholic Church in modern history, one only needs to look at his latest actions. Instead of embracing the righteous call made by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to bar Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from receiving communion over her baby-killing political stances, Pope Francis moved him to the back of the bus, elevating a lower-ranked bishop to cardinal instead.

According to Fox News:

Pope Francis on Sunday named as cardinal San Diego Bishop Robert W. McElroy, a Roman Catholic leader who had spoken out against the calls for bishops to exclude pro-choice politicians like President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion over their stances on abortion.

The move comes in the wake of San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s announcement earlier this month that he would bar Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion due to her stance on abortion. In naming McElroy, Francis passed over Cordileone, who holds a higher rank.

I have long said that Pope Francis does not represent the values of the Catholic Church nor is he a proper representative of Biblical faith. He has repeatedly embraced wokeness, secular sensibilities, and equity, all the while demeaning the truth of the Bible. Catholics would be wise to seek leadership from those in the church who actually exemplify the tenets of Catholicism.