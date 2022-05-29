I have NOT purchased or previewed any of Chris’s City Prepping courses, but if you’re interested in them, you can find them here. I have no affiliation with City Prepping. I’m just a fan.

Step 1: Do a Risk Assessment

We all have different needs, and while I see an economic or even societal collapse as the most likely scenarios we’ll need to prepare for, Chris mentions EMP attacks. Knowing what may hit you in the future will help you determine how to prepare.

Step 2: Understand the Core Principles of Prepping

Situational assessments are important, but there are certain universal traits, skills, and items you’ll need in just about any crap-hits-the-fan situation. Knowing what you need no matter what happens is arguably the most important aspect of prepping other than, of course, having a plan. I’ll be talking about this in more details in the coming days.

Step 3: Build in Scalability

The most important aspect of scalability is redundancy. I knew a guy who had one $200 flashlight. He said it would outlast all of the many cheap flashlights I’ve been accumulating. I disagreed with his statement, but I also know that in a crap-hits-the-fan situation, having one precious flashlight isn’t a best practice no matter how amazing it is.

Another aspect of scalability is having a plan when for when the supplies run out. You can have three months of water stored up, but what’s your plan on day 91?

Step 4: Write Out Your SHTF Plan

This is the step that far too many people skip. I’ve been writing and rewriting my plan for the last year. It helps me to stick with it, and even as I adjust when new information becomes available (such as budgeting for $60 a month in extra freeze-dried meat, which is no essentially impossible), I’m still heading in the same basic direction that I was heading toward from the beginning.

Step 5: Work the Plan

I have a recurring nightmare. In it, I’m searching for something, whether food or water or, in one instance, my shotgun because of a dream about a pack of wolves knocking on my back door, and I’m not able to find it. That is unlikely to happen in real life because I work the plan.

I know where everything I need is. I know how it all works. I test out most of it fairly regularly. It’s important to keep a close eye on it. Some say it can become an obsession, but compared to watching Netflix or collecting stamps, I’ll take my little obsession as I see a near-future when things won’t be so cozy.

