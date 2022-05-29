I have NOT purchased or previewed any of Chris’s City Prepping courses, but if you’re interested in them, you can find them here. I have no affiliation with City Prepping. I’m just a fan.
With the food shortages causing some of our sponsors to run out of stock, we just added another who sells long-term food. I’ve tried it and it’s above-average quality with below-average prices.
Step 1: Do a Risk Assessment
We all have different needs, and while I see an economic or even societal collapse as the most likely scenarios we’ll need to prepare for, Chris mentions EMP attacks. Knowing what may hit you in the future will help you determine how to prepare.
Step 2: Understand the Core Principles of Prepping
Situational assessments are important, but there are certain universal traits, skills, and items you’ll need in just about any crap-hits-the-fan situation. Knowing what you need no matter what happens is arguably the most important aspect of prepping other than, of course, having a plan. I’ll be talking about this in more details in the coming days.
Whether you’ve been jabbed or you’ve been exposed to potential vaccine shedding, you need to look at Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-DTox. Recover your health by making your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
Step 3: Build in Scalability
The most important aspect of scalability is redundancy. I knew a guy who had one $200 flashlight. He said it would outlast all of the many cheap flashlights I’ve been accumulating. I disagreed with his statement, but I also know that in a crap-hits-the-fan situation, having one precious flashlight isn’t a best practice no matter how amazing it is.
Another aspect of scalability is having a plan when for when the supplies run out. You can have three months of water stored up, but what’s your plan on day 91?
Step 4: Write Out Your SHTF Plan
This is the step that far too many people skip. I’ve been writing and rewriting my plan for the last year. It helps me to stick with it, and even as I adjust when new information becomes available (such as budgeting for $60 a month in extra freeze-dried meat, which is no essentially impossible), I’m still heading in the same basic direction that I was heading toward from the beginning.
Step 5: Work the Plan
I have a recurring nightmare. In it, I’m searching for something, whether food or water or, in one instance, my shotgun because of a dream about a pack of wolves knocking on my back door, and I’m not able to find it. That is unlikely to happen in real life because I work the plan.
I know where everything I need is. I know how it all works. I test out most of it fairly regularly. It’s important to keep a close eye on it. Some say it can become an obsession, but compared to watching Netflix or collecting stamps, I’ll take my little obsession as I see a near-future when things won’t be so cozy.
Originally published at The Late Prepper.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker