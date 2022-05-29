Worse than ever before, the US government and regulatory agencies have sped up the process of degrading human health, the environment and the entire supply chain for fuel, energy and food. It’s not only part of a master plan of depopulation, but one that is intended to sicken the populace so pitifully that they cannot defend themselves against the communist tyranny, nor can their children, or their children. It’s a multi-faceted war against earth and humanity, and it’s no conspiracy theory, because all of the signs and proof exist right out in plain sight, and have for years.
Deadly and deforming neonicotinoids, herbicides, insecticides, fluoride, pesticides kill us now and kill our children later
Neonicotinoids are insecticides that kill pollinating insects responsible for the growth of 90 percent of all food on planet earth. Chemically similar to nicotine, hence the name, neonicotinoids are wiping out over 100 species of different food-pollinating bees and the EPA knows it. This is and will continue to severely limit or even wipe out the food supply across the globe, causing malnutrition, starvation and depopulation for future generations.
Glyphosate-based herbicides have been proven in peer-reviewed scientific research to be linked to cancer of vital organs, including the liver and kidneys, yet still, the US regulatory agencies won’t limit or ban the use of it, and it’s the most utilized herbicide ingredient on the planet. What’s worse is the other “inactive” ingredients in Roundup make the herbicide even MORE toxic to humans and animals, further degrading the quality of life now and what is passed on through DNA from generation to generation. There are many other pesticides that harm animals and humans, and that’s why the push for organic food has never been more important.
GMOs have pesticide genes embedded in them, so you can’t even wash off the poison. Beware of all conventional produce in this country, because the odds are, it will kill you quietly while also deforming offspring. Even fluoride purposely dripped into municipal tap water all across the USA is known to cause bone cancer and degraded IQ. When will the mayhem be put to a halt?
Calories = Survival. Buy 364,720 Calories of delicious food today. Heck, buy two.
Watch the Fluoride Deception
US government and our regulatory agencies have colluded with Big Tobacco and alcohol-selling companies for nearly 100 years to poison the populace
Did you know that prolonged nicotine use doesn’t just damage the user, but the effects are passed on through generations in the form of cognitive, reproductive and behavioral defects, including memory, ADHD and autism? It’s true, and science has proven it. Male rodents exposed to nicotine (their water was spiked with it for just 3 months) experienced changes in their sperm genome and produced puppies and grand-pups with abnormal behavior traits. Plus, exposure to babies in the uterus, even from second-hand smoke, causes learning impairments. All of this is published in PLOS Biology Today reports.
Here’s what the head of the whole nicotine study, Florida State University’s Pradeep Bhide, tells us: “Not much had been known about the effects of paternal smoking on their children and grandchildren. Our study shows that paternal nicotine exposure can be deleterious for the offspring in multiple generations.” The babies and their babies had lower levels of neurotransmitters in their brain, and a higher rate of ADHD and autism.
Corporations in America advertise alcohol consumption like its just a normal beverage for everyone to enjoy regularly, with no warnings about the massive health-damaging effects now and for future generations. All they warn you about is drinking and driving, yet, when alcohol is metabolized in the body, acetaldehyde is formed, a highly reactive DNA-damaging metabolite that obstructs protein production and cell division, which increases cancer risk.
Nitrosomines come from deadly chemical reactions during food manufacturing and are highly carcinogenic to humans
Nitrosomines are used as preservatives in many foods you may recognize and consume regularly, including hot dogs, cured (deli) meats, bacon, beer, certain cheeses, soups, chips and sometimes fish. Extensive scientific research reveals humans are highly susceptible to carcinogenesis by these N-nitroso compounds that cause cancers of the stomach, pharynx and esophagus.
Genetic changes that promote cancer are passed on through generations in reproductive cells called germ cells (eggs and sperm). These genetic mutations are termed “fault” or “mutation” and can makes cells stop working properly, become cancerous, and then divide and grow uncontrollably.
Now we’re finding out that the COVID-19 vaccines are causing damage to organs and cells that may be passed on to children and grandchildren. Insidious mRNA “technology” gives human cells new instructions to create toxic spike protein particles in the blood forever. The human immune system is then instructed to attack those spike proteins that have traveled throughout the vascular system to the heart, brain and vital cleansing organs. These deadly “clot shot” and gene-mutating injections all come highly recommended by our own CDC and FDA. Go figure.
Then there are deadly prescription drugs made from poisonous venom of animals purposely intended to cause psychosis and severe allergic reactions in the humans who take them “as prescribed.” There’s a whole library of these horrific toxins used and exploited by Big Pharma to harm humans now and for degrading our offspring for multiple future generations. Beware!
This has been a public service announcement from Natural Health News. Tune your internet frequency to Pesticides.news for updates on the corrupt Biden Regime supporting anything and everything that degrades our future generations.
Calories = Survival. Buy 364,720 Calories of delicious food today. Heck, buy two.
Sources for this article include:
- SierraClub.org
- NCBI.nlm.nih.gov
- EcoWatch.com
- TheScientist.com
- NaturalNews.com
- Journals.PLOS.org
- NATURAL NEWS
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker