Russia started the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, following a request for assistance from the Donbass republics. The latter had been suffering from Ukrainian bombardment over the past eight years as Kiev delayed the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has suggested in an interview with The Economist that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine might have been avoided if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had done some of the things that Moscow have been insisting on for years. Shinzo Abe specified that Zelensky should have made a promise that Ukraine won’t join NATO and should have granted the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) a high degree of autonomy. The latter was specified in the Minsk agreements, which were signed in 2015 and essentially designed as a roadmap for the reintegration of the DPR and LPR back into Ukraine.
At the same time, the former Japanese prime minister admitted that Zelensky was unlikely to do any of those things.
“I understand this would be hard to do—perhaps an American leader could have done it. But of course [Zelensky] would refuse”.
The ex-prime minister stressed that the only thing that remains […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Finally! there’s a good manner however you’ll work on-line from your home victimization your pc and earn within the same time…qsc175 solely basic web information required and quick internet connection… Earn
the
maximum amount as $3000 a week… http://joinwork44.blogspot.com
I even have made $17,180 only in 30 days straightforwardly working a few easy tasks through my PC. Just when I have zaq lost my office position, I was so perturbed but at last I’ve found this simple on-line employment & this way I could collect thousands simply from home. Any individual can try this best job and get more money online going this article….
>>>> https://extrasavingshere1.blogspot.com/