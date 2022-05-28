Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A prominent Democrat vaxx-nanny who has been quadruple-jabbed tests positive for Covid-19, has symptoms, and proclaims to the world how thankful they were that they got quadruple-jabbed because they’d probably be dead right now otherwise.

California Governor Gavin Newsom became what seems like the ten-thousandth prominent Democrat politician in recent weeks to test positive for Covid-19. This comes a day after meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

According to NBC Bay Area:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.

Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in a statement. The Democratic governor plans to work remotely during that time. His office said Newsom, 54, will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral.

This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid. I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely. Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022

Did you notice the twist in this one? Instead of just thanking the wonderful, amazing, totally safe and absolutely effective experimental Covid jabs, Newsom took it a step further and was thankful for the latest Covid-pushed drug, Paxlovid.

It’s like a broken record. A prominent Democrat gets Covid. They’re so grateful for the jabs that didn’t actually protect them. Meanwhile, nobody in corporate media asks why the ineffective and unsafe experimental drugs are still on the market, let alone getting pushed by vaxx-nannies.