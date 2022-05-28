Western media, pundits and politicians grudgingly are coming to grips that Russia is winning the ground in Ukraine and defeating the Ukrainian Army. Still, they are bending over backwards to perpetuate the illusion that Ukraine still has a fighting chance if only they get a super game changing weapon. Let me take you on a tour of representative media accounts of the conflict so that you can savor the flavor of coverage. First up, CNN: The US Defense Department maintained during a press briefing Friday that Russia is continuing to make “incremental gains” in Donbas. Russian forces are intensifying their bombardment of areas in eastern Ukraine still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian officials in the east admit their defenses are outmanned and outgunned. MSNBC is ignoring Ukraine completely. It does offer a section titled, Ukraine: Freedom or Death , but it is populated with videos made more than a month ago.
FOX NEWS echoes the CNN meme of "incremental progress": Russia-backed separatists claimed they captured a railway hub city in eastern Ukraine as Moscow's forces strived to gain more ground Friday by pounding
