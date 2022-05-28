America’s Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed an anti-riot bill into law . DeSantis saw the Summer of Riots last year and said, “Nope, not in Florida.” The most “controversial” provision—controversial only if you’re a progressive assclown—was that if a rioter blocks traffic and you as a motorist feel your life is in danger, you’re free to say “all gas, no brakes” and gun it. Sure, the legislative text uses bigger words, but that’s the gist. It’s in response to all the leftist chuckleheads who picked fights with cars, forcing the cars (and one horse trailer ) to fight back.
For a more recent example of how such a law protecting drivers is needed, we take you to Seattle. Where the inmates have been running the Pacific Northwest for some time now. Some dude was driving when he encountered a smattering of Antifa goons. One jumped on the man’s hood. The other goons had to chase after him. And the car. Seattle Antifa radicals try to stop traffic outside the East Precinct. A car tries to drive around it, they get in the driver’s way, the driver doesn’t like it, the driver goes through the radicals. I hear the person on […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
