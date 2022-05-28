Democrat President Joe Biden’s son Hunter boasted in a 2018 recording that he was working with a top Chinese Communist Party “spy,” a new report has revealed.

According to the Washington Examiner, the recording was recovered from Hunter Biden’s notorious “Laptop from Hell.”

The outlet has just finished conducting a full examination of the laptop computer to confirm its authenticity.

The audio recording of Hunter gloating about working with China’s top espionage official was unearthed during the forensic examination of the laptop.

The Examiner said that the data was examined by Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a renowned cyber forensics expert.

Dimitrelos ruled that “there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data.”The computer contained a 47-minute audio file, during which Hunter Biden spoke about Patrick Ho.At the time, Ho was the vice-chairman of the now-defunct Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, with which Biden did business.CEFC is owned and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).“I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of the, literally, Dr. Patrick Ho — the f***ing spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth […]