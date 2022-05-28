The money that Detroit Tigers fans regularly give to the organization through ticket sales may not have yielded a quality on-field product in years, but some of it will now benefit local LGBTQ groups which support irreversible trans surgeries for children.

Nate Hochman of National Review recently explained that those who purchase tickets for “Pride Night” this year have the option to support groups such as the Trans Sistas of Color Project and the Ruth Ellis Center, which both directly or indirectly provide “gender affirming surgery” to those under 18. (photo courtesy of National Review) The Trans Sistas of Color Project website refers to “Trans Minor Rights” and boasts that its funding recipients perform “chest reconstruction and/or genital reassignment surgery,” while the Ruth Ellis Center offers “transition care for transgender youth,” including surgery.

The Center further claims that there “are a lot of barriers — especially for people under 18 — that still exist for accessing puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones. This is a huge problem.”

There is indeed “a huge problem” here, but it’s not the one they claim. The problem is the genital mutilation of children, but the Tigers don’t seem to care about that.

Unlike previous “Pride” days at […]