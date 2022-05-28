A medical study conducted with joint research from scientists at a number of prestigious health institutions shows that mRNA vaccines may actually impair the immune system’s ability to fight Covid-19 long-term.

The study analyzed data collected from Moderna’s randomized control trial for its mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine from July 2020 through March 2021.

The complex study entitled, “Anti-nucleocapsid antibodies following SARS-CoV-2 infection in the blinded phase of the mRNA-1273 Covid-19 vaccine efficacy clinical trial,” shows that vaccinated individuals had impaired ability to produce specific kinds of Covid-relevant antibodies versus those who were unvaccinated but had natural immunity from prior infections.

“These data show that, among the participants with PCR-confirmed Covid-19 disease, anti-N Ab seropositivity [a particular kind of antibody] at a median of 53 days post diagnosis occurred in 40% of the mRNA-1273 vaccine recipients vs. 93% of the placebo recipients,” the study states.

Thus, vaccinated individuals had less than half the seropositivity rate as unvaccinated individuals with natural immunity, according to the study. The effect that authors discuss is caused ‘seroconversion,’ meaning the transference of infection to antibody protection in the immune system. “While an increase in seroreversion cannot be ruled out, given the short time frame the more likely explanation is […]