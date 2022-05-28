A medical study conducted with joint research from scientists at a number of prestigious health institutions shows that mRNA vaccines may actually impair the immune system’s ability to fight Covid-19 long-term.
The study analyzed data collected from Moderna’s randomized control trial for its mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine from July 2020 through March 2021.
The complex study entitled, “Anti-nucleocapsid antibodies following SARS-CoV-2 infection in the blinded phase of the mRNA-1273 Covid-19 vaccine efficacy clinical trial,” shows that vaccinated individuals had impaired ability to produce specific kinds of Covid-relevant antibodies versus those who were unvaccinated but had natural immunity from prior infections.
“These data show that, among the participants with PCR-confirmed Covid-19 disease, anti-N Ab seropositivity [a particular kind of antibody] at a median of 53 days post diagnosis occurred in 40% of the mRNA-1273 vaccine recipients vs. 93% of the placebo recipients,” the study states.
Thus, vaccinated individuals had less than half the seropositivity rate as unvaccinated individuals with natural immunity, according to the study. The effect that authors discuss is caused ‘seroconversion,’ meaning the transference of infection to antibody protection in the immune system. “While an increase in seroreversion cannot be ruled out, given the short time frame the more likely explanation is […]
Read the whole story at beckernews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker