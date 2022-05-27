AP Photo/Andrew Harnik The shooting in Uvalde was a horrible attack. It’s hard to imagine the pain that the families and friends of the victims are going through. I did a write-up on the people who were killed and it’s a truly horrible thing to see all the faces of the young kids who were just starting out in life, who had so much life to live but it was brutally taken away from them.

On top of that, we see Democrats making things worse by trying to make political hay out of it — with things like Beto O’Rourke crashing an official presser on the shooting, as well as folks on the left blaming the NRA and Republicans, who had nothing to do with it. Now they could be looking at things that could be helpful — like increasing school security and working on improving mental health, but Democrats are seemingly too focused on demonizing guns and their political opponents to look at such practical solutions. They’ve also actively supported taking police out of the schools, removing what little protection that might exist. You can see that here in one of Sen. Chris Murphy’s proposed bills. @democrats attempt to […]