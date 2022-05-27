When conspiracy theorists start screaming “false flag, false flag,” I often disregard them. It’s not that I don’t believe there are false flag attacks in the U.S. and abroad. I KNOW they happen. But after every mass murder, two things happen. First, the left cries for gun control (and decries white supremacy if the shooter is white). Second, conspiracy theorists cry “false flag, false flag!”

With the Uvalde mass murders, I’m starting to take a closer look for a few different reasons, not the least of which is wondering how a kid flipping burgers who was made fun of in school for being poor could afford a weapon of the caliber used in the attack.

As Daniel Horowitz noted:

The guy in Uvalde used a Daniel Defense V7, with an Eotech XPS optic. He had a $2,000 rifle with a $600 optic on it. The guy was a part-time burger flipper at Wendy’s in Uvalde, Texas. I can barely afford a rifle like that. None of this makes sense.

I’m not spreading theories at this point, but I’m definitely looking more closely at them. As Horowitz noted, none of this makes sense.