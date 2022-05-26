Yesterday, I was blessed and honored to go on Wayne Allyn Root‘s radio show. It was my first time on his show, though I’ve heard many episodes. We had never spoken prior to going on air, so when he introduced me and noticed that I was editor at The Liberty Daily, he perked up.
“I go to TheLibertyDaily.com all the time, several times a day,” he said. “That and The Gateway Pundit are probably my one and two most favorite websites in the country.”
He had to mention Uncanceled News simply because that’s where the story was that caught their attention, but the funny part is his producer almost certainly found that story on The Liberty Daily. Uncanceled News is another aggregator, but it doesn’t get nearly the attention that I put into The Liberty Daily. If TLD is the firehose of news American patriots need to read and hear, then Uncanceled News is the small sprinkler system.
It has truly been a blessing to work on The Liberty Daily. Matthew, the founder and owner, does the heavy lifting but I have the privilege of running the site on weekends and occasionally throughout the week, plus I post stories there daily. I consider my work there to be among my most important from a political perspective because the site reaches millions of Americans every month.
It needs to reach more.
What people like Wayne Allyn Root and others have discovered is that TLD delivers unflinching America First stories. Just as conservative Republican politicians must fight both Democrats and RINOs, so too must TLD fight both leftwing corporate media as well as milquetoast GOP Establishment media. There are far too many patriotic Americans who are still getting their daily news from “right leaning” outlets that are really just shills for The Swamp. That needs to change.
If I did not work for TLD, nothing would change about this article or my interview with Wayne Allyn Root. I would promote it wholeheartedly because it acts as one of the few legitimately America First news sources today. Root mentioned The Gateway Pundit, which we love. On the latest episode of America First Report, I mentioned some of the other sites I like as well. There really aren’t as many as most believe. Some who were once strong, conservative websites have gone full-corporate and quietly embraced the GOP Establishment.
Doing so is lucrative as long as you’re willing to sell out the nation and back the Mike Pences and Mitch McConnells of the world. For me and Matthew at The Liberty Daily, that’s simply not an option which is why I strongly encourage everyone to spread the word about the site. We’re reaching millions today, but we need to reach tens of millions. We need to fill the gap left when Drudge Report went full-blown woke.
Today, millions of patriots struggle to find news sources they can trust to keep an America First stance from start to finish. At The Liberty Daily, we’ll always keep that as our top focus.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker