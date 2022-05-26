Kim Kardashian Social media is losing its mind after Kim Kardashian posted a 30-second video of her doing an advertisement for a plant-based food company called Beyond Meat in which she never actually appears to eat any of the food she encourages others to buy.

The 41-year-old reality star shared the ad on Instagram Tuesday for the vegan company (she’s been named as its Chief Taste Consultant). In the video, the reality star shows off the variety of food items, combined with close-up shots of the food and her chewing. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed there did not appear to be a moment where the Kardashian actually takes a bit of the food and eats it.

She captioned her post, “I’m so inspired by @beyondmeat’s mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant.” The clip, which can be seen above, opens with a shot of a covered silver platter being placed in front of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, showing off a burger and fries. The reality star is then shown holding a burger that’s been cut in half as she throws her head back appearing to be chewing and […]