Image: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, YouTube Screenshots Earlier this month Disney hit its lowest point ($99.47) since the Covid pandemic Crash in early 2020. Like many others after the Covid crash, the stock went on a tear, topping out in March of 2021. In the past year, the high for the stock was in September of last year ($187.57). Disney has faced much backlash over its “Woke” agenda.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and the Florida legislature have moved to dissolve Disney’s special tax status, dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 1967 deal between the state and the Walt Disney that allows Disney to control most of what goes on at the theme park and its vast landholdings. The law to cancel the 55-year-old agreement was proposed, passed, and signed within four days in April. In an email DeSantis sent out, he is quoted with saying, “I was elected to put the people of Florida first, and I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”

This all came about after Disney vowed to help repeal the “Don’t Say Gay” bill or the Parental Rights in Education bill which was signed […]