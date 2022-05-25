Sarah Huckabee Sanders has soared to victory to easily win the Republican nomination for the Arkansas governor race.

She is expected to beat her Democrat challenger in the red state, making her the soon-to-be first woman elected governor in Arkansas’ history.

“When I worked at the White House, nobody ever cheered when I went up to the podium,” she said last night.

“This is different, but I like it a whole lot better.”

She also commented on the Texas elementary school tragedy.

"Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us should be those that we are fighting for and protecting the most," she said."I can assure you that in my administration, that's exactly what we will do."We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in the classroom, the workplace, the nursing home, because every stage of life has value.""She's been an unstoppable force the whole time," said Janine Parry, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas."She's a masterful campaigner.