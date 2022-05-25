In defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pro-abortion stances, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough suggested Tuesday that Jesus Christ was not against abortion.
The MSNBC host accused pro-life activists of “dragging the politics of abortion up into the altar of the church,” noting that the Southern Baptist Church, to which he says he belongs, was “effectively pro-choice until 1980.”
“This wasn’t about Jesus. It was about politics. That was the rise of the moral majority in 1980, bringing abortion politics into the pews of Republican-leaning churches,” he said.
Scarborough then claimed that Jesus “never once mentioned” abortion in the gospels, though most religions holds that abortion is the killing of an unborn child and that an abortion is against the fifth commandment: “Thou shalt not kill.”
“Now, the Catholic Church, mind you, has focused on abortion a bit longer,” he said. “But how disconcerting that religious leaders in that church would deny communion to faithful members of their congregation over a political issue that Jesus never once mentioned in the gospels, despite the fact that abortion was both a political and philosophical issue in ancient Greece and in Rome and when Jesus was alive.”
The MSNBC host emphasized that “Jesus did address most other things that touch […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
